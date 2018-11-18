Kotak Mahindra Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates; What Other Banks Pay

Recently, ICICI Bank also hiked FD interest rates on select maturities.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from November 15, 2018. The latest rates are applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits or fixed deposits (FDs), the lender noted on it's official website- kotak.com. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers up to 7.30% FD interest rate for the general public and 7.80% for the senior citizens. Recently, ICICI Bank also hiked FD interest rates on select maturities. Private sector bank HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and state-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) had earlier this month revised their interest rates on fixed deposit.

Here's a comparison of the latest interest rates paid by Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and PNB Bank on FDs up to Rs 1 crore:

Kotak Mahindra Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - kotak.com:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 15th November 2018 Regular Senior Citizens Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs 1 crore Less than Rs 1 Crore 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.50% 6.00% 91 - 120 Days 6.50% 7.00% 121 - 179 days 6.50% 7.00% 180 Days 7.00% 7.50% 181 Days to 269 Days 7.00% 7.50% 270 Days 7.00% 7.50% 271 Days to 363 Days 7.00% 7.50% 364 Days 7.00% 7.50% 365 Days to 389 Days 7.30% 7.80% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.30% 7.80% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.25% 7.75% 23 Months 7.25% 7.45% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7.25% 7.45% 2 years- less than 3 years 7.25% 7.45% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 7.10% 7.29% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 7.00% 7.19% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.50% 6.66%

State Bank of India (SBI):

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7% 7.2% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75% 7.25% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Maturity Period Interest rates (per annum) Term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore New rates (with effect from November 15) Increase in basis points (bps) 7 days to 14 days 4.00% - 15 days to 29 days 4.25% - 30 days to 45 days 5.50% - 46 days to 60 days 6.00% 25 bps 61 days to 90 days 6.25% 25 bps 91 days to 120 days 6.25% 25 bps 121 days to 184 days 6.25% 25 bps 185 days to 289 days 6.50% - 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% - 1 year to 389 days 6.90% 15 bps 390 days upto 2 years 7.10% 10 bps 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.50% 25 bps 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25% - 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7.00% - 5 years (80C FD) 7.25% -

HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period Interest rate on FD less than Rs 1 Crore General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 mnths 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% PNB Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Domestic FD Less Than Rs1 Cr (W.E.F. 01.11.2018) Sl. No Period General public (% p.a.) For Senior Citizen (% p.a.) 1 7 to 14 days 5.7 6.2 2 15 to 29days 5.7 6.2 3 30 to 45 days 5.7 6.2 4 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 5 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 8 1 year 6.75 7.25 9 555 days** 6.85 7.35 10 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.75 7.25 11 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.75 12 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.25 7.27

Investment in a fixed deposit account fetches assured returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts.