Profit
Home | Your Money

Kotak Mahindra Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates; What Other Banks Pay

Private sector bank HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and state-run lender PNB had earlier this month revised their interest rates on fixed deposit.

Your Money | | Updated: November 18, 2018 13:02 IST
Recently, ICICI Bank also hiked FD interest rates on select maturities.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from November 15, 2018. The latest rates are applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits or fixed deposits (FDs), the lender noted on it's official website- kotak.com. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers up to 7.30% FD interest rate for the general public and 7.80% for the senior citizens. Recently, ICICI Bank also hiked FD interest rates on select maturities. Private sector bank HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and state-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) had earlier this month revised their interest rates on fixed deposit.

Here's a comparison of the latest interest rates paid by Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and PNB Bank on FDs up to Rs 1 crore:

Kotak Mahindra Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - kotak.com:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 15th November 2018
 RegularSenior Citizens
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedLess than Rs 1 croreLess than Rs 1 Crore
7 - 14 Days3.50%4.00%
15 - 30 Days4.00%4.50%
31 - 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 - 90 Days5.50%6.00%
91 - 120 Days6.50%7.00%
121 - 179 days6.50%7.00%
180 Days7.00%7.50%
181 Days to 269 Days7.00%7.50%
270 Days7.00%7.50%
271 Days to 363 Days7.00%7.50%
364 Days7.00%7.50%
365 Days to 389 Days7.30%7.80%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)7.30%7.80%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months7.25%7.75%
23 Months7.25%7.45%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years7.25%7.45%
2 years- less than 3 years7.25%7.45%
3 years and above but less than 4 years7.10%7.29%
4 years and above but less than 5 years7.00%7.19%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years6.50%6.66%

 

State Bank of India (SBI):

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.7%7.2%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Maturity PeriodInterest rates (per annum)
Term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore
New rates (with effect from  November 15)Increase in basis points (bps)
7 days to 14 days4.00%-
15 days to 29 days4.25%-
30 days to 45 days5.50%-
46 days to 60 days6.00%25 bps
61 days to 90 days6.25%25 bps
91 days to 120 days6.25%25 bps
121 days to 184 days6.25%25 bps
185 days to 289 days6.50%-
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%-
1 year to 389 days6.90%15 bps
390 days upto  2 years7.10%10 bps
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.50%25 bps
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.25%-
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7.00%-
5 years (80C FD)7.25%-

 

HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

PNB Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Domestic FD Less Than Rs1 Cr 
(W.E.F. 01.11.2018)
Sl. NoPeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)For Senior Citizen (% p.a.)
17 to 14 days5.76.2
215 to 29days5.76.2
330 to 45 days5.76.2
446 to 90 days6.356.85
591 to 179 days6.356.85
6180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
7271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
81 year6.757.25
9555 days**6.857.35
10above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
11above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
12above 5 years & upto 10 years6.257.27

Investment in a fixed deposit account fetches assured returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. 

