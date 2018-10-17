Which Lender Offers Better Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit (FD) Account? Check Here

Post offices and companies also offer fixed deposits.

A fixed deposit (FD) account, also called as a term deposit account, is a secure financial instrument. An investor can park a lump sum amount in a fixed deposit (FD) account and avail features like guaranteed returns and choice of interest payout. FDs are the best option for people looking for an assured return as it is safe and convenient. FD interest rates vary from one bank to another, depending on factors such as the term of the fixed deposit. Besides banks, post offices and companies also offer fixed deposits. However, corporate fixed deposits do not guarantee an assured interest income.

Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:



State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

Punjab National Bank

Sl. No Period Interest rate for general public (with effect from August 1, 2018) Interest rate for senior citizens (with effect from August 1, 2018) 1 7 to 14 days 5.7 6.2 2 15 to 29 days 5.7 6.2 3 30 to 45 days 5.7 6.2 4 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 5 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 8 1 year 6.75 7.25 9 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.75 7.25 10 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.75 11 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.25 6.75

Small finance banks offer much higher interest rates on fixed deposit or FD accounts than larger peers like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.