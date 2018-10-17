NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Which Lender Offers Better Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit (FD) Account? Check Here

FD interest rates vary from one bank to another, depending on factors such as the term of fixed deposit.

Your Money | | Updated: October 17, 2018 15:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Which Lender Offers Better Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit (FD) Account? Check Here

Post offices and companies also offer fixed deposits.

A fixed deposit (FD) account, also called as a term deposit account, is a secure financial instrument. An investor can park a lump sum amount in a fixed deposit (FD) account and avail features like guaranteed returns and choice of interest payout. FDs are the best option for people looking for an assured return as it is safe and convenient. FD interest rates vary from one bank to another, depending on factors such as the term of the fixed deposit. Besides banks, post offices and companies also offer fixed deposits. However, corporate fixed deposits do not guarantee an assured interest income.

Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:
 

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 mnths 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Punjab National Bank

Sl. NoPeriodInterest rate for general public (with effect from August 1, 2018)Interest rate for senior citizens (with effect from August 1, 2018)
17 to 14 days5.76.2
215 to 29 days5.76.2
330 to 45 days5.76.2
446 to 90 days6.356.85
591 to 179 days6.356.85
6180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
7271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
81 year6.757.25
9above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
10above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
11above 5 years & upto 10 years6.256.75

 

Small finance banks offer much higher interest rates on fixed deposit or FD accounts than larger peers like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed deposit account

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveSabarimala temple MJ AkbarElection DatesHyundai SantroNews in BanglaTamil NewsVirat KohliLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusMaruti Suzuki ErtigaIsuzu MU-X Facelift

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top