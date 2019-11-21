Here Are Latest Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank offers 13 maturity options to its customers for fixed deposits up to Rs. 2 crore.

HDFC Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from November 17, 2019. After the revision, HDFC Bank pays interest rates in the range of 3.50-6.40 per cent to the general public on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore, over maturity periods ranging from seven days to 10 years, according to private sector lender's website - hdfcbank.com. The lender offers an interest rate of 6.30 per cent to the general public on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore over a maturity period of one year. On FDs of a lock-in period - or term - of two years and one day to three years, the bank provides an interest rate of 6.40 per cent to the general public. (Also read: ICICI Bank Revises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits)

Here are the interest rates offered by HDFC Bank on FDs up to Rs 2 crore with effect from November 17:

Period Interest Rate (per annum) General Public Senior Citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.00% 4.50% 30 - 45 days 4.90% 5.40% 46 - 60 days 5.40% 5.90% 61 - 90 days 5.40% 5.90% 91 days - 6 months 5.40% 5.90% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 5.80% 6.30% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 6.05% 6.55% 1 Year 6.30% 6.80% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 6.30% 6.80% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 6.40% 6.90% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.30% 6.80% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 6.30% 6.80%

(Source: HDFC Bank)

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. On November 10, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) revised its FD interest rates across select maturities citing adequate liquidity in the system.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.