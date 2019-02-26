NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Here Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Key Banks

The interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), which are revised from time to time, vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: February 26, 2019 14:28 IST
Most banks offer fixed deposits starting from seven days up to a tenor of 10 years.


A fixed deposit (FD) account, also called as term deposit account, is an interest-bearing account that has a specified date of maturity. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term, and guarantee a return of principal. This means, the interest rate remains unchanged for the nominated term. The interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), which are revised from time to time, vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Most banks offer fixed deposits starting from seven days up to a tenor of 10 years.

 On a four-year fixed deposit below Rs 1 crore for general public, SBI currently pays an interest rate of 6.8 per cent. While HDFC Bank offers 7.25 per cent, ICICI Bank pays 7.25 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 7.00% interest for the same tenor and amount.

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank , Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Bank on fixed deposits (FDs):

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days6%6.5%
61 days to 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days to 120 days6.25%6.75%
121 days to 184 days6.25%6.75%
185 days to 289 days6.5%7%
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%7.25%
1 year to 389 days6.9%7.4%
390 days to 2 years7.1%7.6%
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.5%8%
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years 1 day up to 10 years7%7.5%
5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh)7.25%7.75%
Kotak Mahindra Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - kotak.com:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from February 21, 2019
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedGeneral public Senior citizens
7 - 14 Days3.50%4.00%
15 - 30 Days4.00%4.50%
31 - 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 - 90 Days5.50%6.00%
91 - 120 Days6.25%6.75%
121 - 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 Days6.75%7.25%
181 Days to 269 Days6.75%7.25%
270 Days6.75%7.25%
271 Days to 363 Days7.00%7.50%
364 Days7.00%7.50%
365 Days to 389 Days7.30%7.80%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)7.40%7.90%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months7.30%7.80%
23 Months7.25%7.75%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years7.25%7.75%
2 years- less than 3 years7.25%7.75%
3 years and above but less than 4 years7.10%7.60%
4 years and above but less than 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years6.50%7.00%

Indian bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from February 17, 2019, according to the bank's website - indianbank.in:

Maturity PeriodLess Than Rs 1 Crore, rates p.a.(%)
7 days to 14 days4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.5%
30 days to 45 days4.5%
46 days to 90 days5%
91 days to 120 days6.25%
121 days to 180 days6.5%
181 days to less than 9 months6.5%
9 months to less than 1 year6.5%
1 year6.75%
Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years6.6%
2 years to less than 3 years6.5%
3 years to less than 5 years6%
5 year6%
Above 5 years6%

An additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent over and above the card rates is applicable for term deposits of senior citizens for value below Rs. 1 crore, said Indian Bank.

