Profit
Home | Your Money

These Banks Offer Interest Rates Up To 8.5% On 1-Year Fixed Deposit

Fixed deposits of small finance banks offer higher interest rates than larger peers like SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Your Money | | Updated: August 21, 2018 16:44 IST
Since small finance banks need more customers, their FD interest rates are higher than larger lenders.

Fixed deposits of small finance banks offer higher interest rates than larger peers like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, all of which recently hiked their FD interest rates. Small finance banks cater to niche customers, especially focussing on extending banking facilities to the under-banked customers. Since these banks are new and need more customers, interest rates on their deposit schemes are much higher than larger lenders, say experts. Consider this: on a one-year fixed deposit, while SBI offers FD interest rate of 6.7 per cent, HDFC Bank 7.25 per cent and ICICI Bank 6.75 per cent, Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8 per cent, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25 per cent, Equitas Small Finance Bank 8  per cent, Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.5 per cent and North East Small Finance Bank 8.5 per cent.

Given below are the fixed deposit or FD interest rates offered by Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and North East Small Finance Bank:

FD interest rates offered by Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore:

PeriodInterest Rate (Per Annum)Senior Citizen Rate (Per Annum)
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.00%
15 days to 45 days4.00%4.00%
46 days to 90 days5.00%5.00%
91 days to 180 days5.50%5.75%
181 days to 240 days7.50%7.75%
241 days to 364 days7.75%8.00%
12 months to 24 months8.50%8.75%
>24 months to 36 months8.75%9.00%
>36 months to 60 months7.75%8.00%
>60 months to 120 months7.25%7.50%
(Source: suryodaybank.com) 


FD interest rates offered by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore from utkarsh.bank:

TenureRate of Interest (% p.a.)-W.E.F. from 14° March 2018
GENERALSENIOR CITIZEN
7 Days to 15 Days3.50%4.00%
16 Days to 28 Days3.50%4.00%
29 Days to 45 Days4.00%4.50%
46 Days to 90 Days4.50%5.00%
91 Days to 120 Days5.00%5.50%
121 Days to 179 Days5.50%6.00%
180 Days to 210 Days6.00%6.50%
211 Days to 270 Days7.00%7.50%
271 Days to Less than 1 Year7.50%8.00%
1 Year to 455 Days8.25%8.75%
456 Days to Less than 2 Years8.50%9.00%
2 Years to Less than 3 Years7.85%8.35%
3 Years to Less than 5 Years7.00%7.50%
5 Years8.00%8.50%
More than 5 Years to 10 Years7.00%7.50%

FD interest rates offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank

Fixed deposit Interest rates for Domestic/NRE/NRO (for INR) with effect from July 5, 2018 according to equitasbank.com

 

TenureInterest rate for amount less than Rs. 1 Crore
w.e.f 05th July 2018
7 - 14 days5.00%
15 - 29 days5.50%
30 - 45 days6.00%
46 - 62 days6.25%
63 - 90 days6.25%
91- 120 days6.50%
121- 180 days6.50%
181 - 210 days6.75%
211- 270 days6.75%
271- 364 days7.50%
1 year to 18 months8.00%
18 months 1 day to 2 years7.75%
2 years 1 day to 3 years7.75%
3 years 1 day to 4 years7.00%
4 years 1 day to 5 years7.00%
5 years 1 day to 10 years7.00%

 

FD interest rates offered by Jana Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates of Jana SFB are effective from July 18, 2018, according to janabank.com:

PeriodInterest Rate (p.a.)
7 days to 45 days6.00%
46 days to 60 days6.50%
61 days to 180 days7.00%
181 days to 365 days8.00%
366* days8.50%
367 days to 3 years8.25%
More than 3 years up to 5 years8.00%
More than 5 years up to 10 years7.00%

 

FD interest rates offered by North East Small Finance Bank

The following interest rates are from nesfb.com, the official website of the bank:

TENURECard Rates < 1 Cr.Senior Citizen
7-14 Days66.5
15-29 Days6.57
30-45 Days6.757.25
46-90 Days77.5
91-180 Days7.257.75
181-364 Days7.58
1 year to less than 2 years8.59
2 years to less than 3 years88.5
3 Years to less than 5 Years7.257.75
5 years upto 10 years6.757.25

Post offices also offer fixed deposits, the interest rates of which range between 6.6 per cent and 7.4 per cent. 

