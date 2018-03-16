Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Maturity Buckets Deposits less than Rs.1 Cr

w.e.f. 10.01.18

7 days to 14 days 5.25*

15 days to 30 days 5.25

31 days to 45 days 5.25

46 days to 90 days 5.75

91 days to 120 days 6

121 days to 179 days 6

180 days to 269 days 6.25

270 days to less than 1 year 6.25

1 Year & above to less than 2 Yrs 6.6

2 years & above to less than 3 years 6.5

3 years & above to less than 5 years 6.3

5 years & above to less than 8 years 6.25