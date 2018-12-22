Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank

Fixed deposit interest rates vary across banks according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.

Fixed deposits or FDs are fixed-income instruments which guarantee a fixed rate of return on investments. The funds in these accounts have a specified date of maturity. Under this scheme, investor deposits his or her funds for a specified period of time and cannot withdraw the funds until the end of the time period, or at least not without facing an early withdrawal penalty. Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, among others offer the facility of opening a fixed deposit.

Fixed deposit interest rates vary across banks according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Most banks offer fixed deposits starting from seven days up to a tenor of 10 years. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. The interest income earned on bank fixed deposits is fully taxable. If the interest amount exceeds Rs 10,000, the bank would deduct tax at source (TDS) at the rate of 10 per cent per annum. However, fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80 C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Given below are interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on bank's website-sbi.co.in:



Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8% 7.3% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8% 7.3% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% Source: sbi.co.in

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4% 4.5% 15 days to 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.5% 6% 46 days to 60 days 6% 6.5% 61 days to 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days to 120 days 6.25% 6.75% 121 days to 184 days 6.25% 6.75% 185 days to 289 days 6.5% 7% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year to 389 days 6.9% 7.4% 390 days to 2 years 7.1% 7.6% 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.5% 8% 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7% 7.5% 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25% 7.75%

Yes Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 17, 2018, according to the bank's website- yesbank.in:

RESIDENT FIXED DEPOSIT INTEREST RATES (% p.a)** Period Rates for < 1 Crore w.e.f 17th October 2018 Regular Senior Citizen*** Interest Rates Interest Rates 7 to 45 days 5.00% 5.50% 46 to 90 days 7.00% 7.50% 3 months to < 6 months 6.90% 7.40% 6 months to < 9 months 7.10% 7.60% 9 months to < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Years to <= 10 years* 7.25% 7.75% *Special Rates 12 Months 10 Days to

12 Months 20 Days 7.50% 8.00% 18 Months 8 Days to

18 Months 18 Days 7.85% 8.35% 36 Months 10 Days to

36 Months 20 Days 7.50% 8.00%

Small finance banks (SFBs), meanwhile, offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers.