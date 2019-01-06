Interest You Can Earn On Fixed Deposit From Top Banks

The interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) vary across banks according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.

Bank fixed deposits or FDs are fixed-income instruments which guarantee a fixed rate of return on investments. Leading lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer the facility of opening a fixed deposit. Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period. The interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), which are revised from time to time, vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Most banks offer fixed deposits starting from seven days up to a tenor of 10 years.

Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank:

State Bank of India(SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:



Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period Interest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 Tenure Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh) 7.25 7.75 (Source: icicibank.com)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from December 20, 2018 according to the bank's website - kotak.com:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 20th December 2018 Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Regular Less than Rs 1 Crore Senior citizen Less than Rs 1 Crore 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.50% 6.00% 91 - 120 Days 6.25% 6.75% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 Days 7.00% 7.50% 181 Days to 269 Days 7.00% 7.50% 270 Days 7.00% 7.50% 271 Days to 363 Days 7.00% 7.50% 364 Days 7.00% 7.50% 365 Days to 389 Days 7.30% 7.80% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.40% 7.90% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.30% 7.80% 23 Months 7.25% 7.75% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years- less than 3 years 7.25% 7.75% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 7.10% 7.60% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.50% 7.00%

Post offices also offer the option of opening a fixed deposit (FD) account. The government recently revised interest rates on post office fixed deposit scheme for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.