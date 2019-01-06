Interest You Can Earn On Fixed Deposit From Top Banks

Bank fixed deposits or FDs are fixed-income instruments which guarantee a fixed rate of return on investments. Leading lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer the facility of opening a fixed deposit. Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period. The interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), which are revised from time to time, vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Most banks offer fixed deposits starting from seven days up to a tenor of 10 years.
(Also read: Investment In Five-Year Tax-Saving Fixed Deposit Can Fetch These Returns)
Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank:
State Bank of India(SBI)
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.8
|7.3
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.8
|7.3
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
HDFC Bank
The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:
|Period
|Interest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore
|General public
|Senior citizen
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|46 - 60 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|61 - 90 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|91 days - 6 months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 4 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 5 days- 9 months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 4 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 16 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|7.10%
|7.60%
|1 Year
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 4 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 Year 16 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|7.30%
|7.80%
|2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days
|7.40%
|7.90%
|2 Years 16 days
|7.40%
|7.90%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|7.40%
|7.90%
|3 years 1 day - 5 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|5 Years 1 day - 8 Years
|6.50%
|7.00%
|8 Years 1 day - 10 Years
|6.50%
|7.00%
|(Source: hdfcbank.com)
ICICI Bank
The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
|Tenure Period
|General
|Senior Citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|6
|6.5
|61 days to 90 days
|6.25
|6.75
|91 days to 120 days
|6.25
|6.75
|121 days to 184 days
|6.25
|6.75
|185 days to 289 days
|6.5
|7
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|1 year to 389 days
|6.9
|7.4
|390 days to 2 years
|7.1
|7.6
|2 years 1 day up to 3 years
|7.5
|8
|3 years 1 day up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 years 1 day up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
|5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh)
|7.25
|7.75
|(Source: icicibank.com)
Kotak Mahindra Bank
The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from December 20, 2018 according to the bank's website - kotak.com:
|Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 20th December 2018
|Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed
|Regular Less than Rs 1 Crore
|Senior citizen Less than Rs 1 Crore
|7 - 14 Days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 30 Days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|31 - 45 Days
|5.00%
|5.50%
|46 - 90 Days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|91 - 120 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|121 - 179 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|180 Days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|181 Days to 269 Days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|270 Days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|271 Days to 363 Days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|364 Days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|365 Days to 389 Days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|390 Days (12 months 25 days)
|7.40%
|7.90%
|391 Days - Less than 23 Months
|7.30%
|7.80%
|23 Months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|2 years- less than 3 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|3 years and above but less than 4 years
|7.10%
|7.60%
|4 years and above but less than 5 years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years
|6.50%
|7.00%
Post offices also offer the option of opening a fixed deposit (FD) account. The government recently revised interest rates on post office fixed deposit scheme for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.