NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Here Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Lenders

From a FD account, the money can be withdrawn only after the term has ended or by giving a predetermined number of days notice.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: June 04, 2019 13:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Here Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Lenders

The interest rates on FDs vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.


Fixed deposit (FDs) are secure investment instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term, has a specified date of maturity and offer assured returns. From a FD account, the money can be withdrawn only after the term has ended or by giving a predetermined number of days notice. The interest rates on FDs, which keeps on changing from time to time, vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Currently, on a three-year fixed deposit below Rs 2 crore, SBI pays an interest rate of 6.7 per cent. As compared to this, HDFC Bank offers 7.4 per cent and ICICI Bank pays 7.5 per cent on fixed deposits of the same tenor and amount. (Also read: Check Out Latest Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Of Top Banks)

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from May 9, 2019, according to bank's website- sbi.co.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year77.5
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.77.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.67.1

Punjab National Bank (PNB):

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits up to Rs. 2 crore with effect from May 1, 2019, according to bank's website- pnbindia.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior Citizen (% p.a.)
7 to 14 days5.756.25
15 to 29 days5.756.25
30 to 45 days5.756.25
46 to 90 days6.356.85
91 to 179 days6.356.85
111 days6.57
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
222 days6.67.1
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
333 days6.957.45
1 year77.5
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & up to 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75
above 5 years & up to 10 years6.256.75

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 11, 2019, according to bank's website- hdfcbank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
7 - 14 days3.504.00
15 - 29 days4.254.75
30 - 45 days5.756.25
46 - 60 days6.256.75
61 - 90 days6.256.75
91 days - 6 months6.256.75
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.757.25
6 months 4 days6.757.25
6 months 5 days - 9 months6.757.25
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.107.60
9 months 4 days7.107.60
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.107.60
9 months 16 days7.107.60
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.107.60
1 Year7.307.80
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.307.80
1 year 4 days7.307.80
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.307.80
1 Year 16 days7.307.80
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.307.80
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.407.90
2 Years 16 days7.407.90
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.407.90
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.257.75
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.507.00
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.507.00

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 7, 2019, according to bank's website- icicibank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed Deposit (FD) revised interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nipah VirusCelebrating PrideDelhi MetroLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableiOS 13OnePlus 7EidHigh ProteinHypertensionBharat MovieOnePlus 7 ReviewMG Hector

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top