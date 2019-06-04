Here Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Lenders

Fixed deposit (FDs) are secure investment instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term, has a specified date of maturity and offer assured returns. From a FD account, the money can be withdrawn only after the term has ended or by giving a predetermined number of days notice. The interest rates on FDs, which keeps on changing from time to time, vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Currently, on a three-year fixed deposit below Rs 2 crore, SBI pays an interest rate of 6.7 per cent. As compared to this, HDFC Bank offers 7.4 per cent and ICICI Bank pays 7.5 per cent on fixed deposits of the same tenor and amount. (Also read: Check Out Latest Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Of Top Banks)
Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
State Bank of India (SBI):
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from May 9, 2019, according to bank's website- sbi.co.in:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|7
|7.5
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.7
|7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.6
|7.1
Punjab National Bank (PNB):
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits up to Rs. 2 crore with effect from May 1, 2019, according to bank's website- pnbindia.in:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior Citizen (% p.a.)
|7 to 14 days
|5.75
|6.25
|15 to 29 days
|5.75
|6.25
|30 to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 to 90 days
|6.35
|6.85
|91 to 179 days
|6.35
|6.85
|111 days
|6.5
|7
|180 days to 270 Days
|6.35
|6.85
|222 days
|6.6
|7.1
|271 days to less than 1 year
|6.35
|6.85
|333 days
|6.95
|7.45
|1 year
|7
|7.5
|555 days
|6.85
|7.35
|above 1 year & up to 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|above 3 year & up to 5 years
|6.25
|6.75
|above 5 years & up to 10 years
|6.25
|6.75
HDFC Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 11, 2019, according to bank's website- hdfcbank.com:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizen (% p.a.)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50
|4.00
|15 - 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 - 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 - 60 days
|6.25
|6.75
|61 - 90 days
|6.25
|6.75
|91 days - 6 months
|6.25
|6.75
|6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days
|6.75
|7.25
|6 months 4 days
|6.75
|7.25
|6 months 5 days - 9 months
|6.75
|7.25
|9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days
|7.10
|7.60
|9 months 4 days
|7.10
|7.60
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|7.10
|7.60
|9 months 16 days
|7.10
|7.60
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|7.10
|7.60
|1 Year
|7.30
|7.80
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|7.30
|7.80
|1 year 4 days
|7.30
|7.80
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|7.30
|7.80
|1 Year 16 days
|7.30
|7.80
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|7.30
|7.80
|2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days
|7.40
|7.90
|2 Years 16 days
|7.40
|7.90
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|7.40
|7.90
|3 years 1 day - 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.50
|7.00
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.50
|7.00
ICICI Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 7, 2019, according to bank's website- icicibank.com:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|6
|6.5
|61 days to 90 days
|6.25
|6.75
|91 days to 120 days
|6.25
|6.75
|121 days to 184 days
|6.25
|6.75
|185 days to 289 days
|6.5
|7
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|1 year to 389 days
|6.9
|7.4
|390 days to 2 years
|7.1
|7.6
|2 years 1 day up to 3 years
|7.5
|8
|3 years 1 day up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 years 1 day up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
|5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)
|7.25
|7.75
The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.