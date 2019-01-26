FD Interest Rates Paid By Major Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crores

The interest rates on FDs vary according to separate maturity baskets across different banks.

Fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument provided by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. In case of a bank fixed deposit, the annual returns on FDs do not change according to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. However, the interest rates on FDs vary according to separate maturity baskets across different banks. Consider this- on deposits of Rs 1 crore for one year, SBI pays an FD interest rate of 6.8 per cent. Private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank pay 7.3 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively, on the same amount and maturity.

Given below are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8% 7.3% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8% 7.3% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period Interest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 Tenure Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4% 4.5% 15 days to 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.5% 6% 46 days to 60 days 6% 6.5% 61 days to 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days to 120 days 6.25% 6.75% 121 days to 184 days 6.25% 6.75% 185 days to 289 days 6.5% 7% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year to 389 days 6.9% 7.4% 390 days to 2 years 7.1% 7.6% 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5% 8% 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7% 7.5% 5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh) 7.25% 7.75% (Source: icicibank.com)

Indian Overseas Bank:

Given below are the Indian Overseas Bank FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on bank's website-iob.in:

Period of Deposit New Rate (%) effective from 05-04-2018 Up to less than Rs 1 Cr (General public) 7-14 days* 4.50% 15-29 days 4.50% 30-45 Days 4.50% 46 -60 Days 4.60% 61-90 days 4.60% 91-120 days 5.25% 121-179 days 5.50% 180 -269 days 5.75% 270 days - < 1 year 6.25% 1 yr - <2 yrs 6.60% 2 yrs to < 3yrs 6.75% 3 Yrs and above 6.80%

Additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent is available for deposits of senior citizens for all tenors, noted Indian Overseas Bank on it's website.