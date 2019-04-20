Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Public, Private Banks Compared

The tenure of an FD ranges from seven days to 10 years.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed income instruments which offer fixed returns for a pre-determined specific period of time. Bank FDs are meant for people who are looking for guaranteed returns, unaffected by market uncertainties, say analysts. These accounts require customers to deposit a lump sum amount for a rate of interest that is higher than savings accounts. The tenure of an FD ranges from seven days to 10 years. FDs with lock-in periods of five or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80 C of Income Tax Act, 1961. Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others offer the option of opening a fixed deposit.

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Central Bank of India:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from February 22, 2019, according to bank's website- sbi.co.in:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.40% 6.90% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.80% 7.30% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.80% 7.30% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.80% 7.30% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35%



HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from April 11, 2019, according to bank's website- hdfcbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days - 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from March 7, 2019, according to bank's website- icicibank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5% 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6% 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5% 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75% 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75% 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75% 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25% 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4% 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6% 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8% 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75% 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5% 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75%

Central Bank of India

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from March 1, 2019, according to bank's website- centralbankofindia.co.in:

Sr.No. Maturity Period Less than 2 cr w.e.f 01/03/2019 1 7 -14 days 4.8% 2 15 - 30 days 5.55% 3 31 - 45 days 5.55% 4 46 - 59 days 5.55% 5 60 - 90 days 5.55% 6 91 - 179 days 6.5% 7 180 - 270 days 6.55% 8 271 - 364 days 6.55% 9 1 yr to less than 2 yrs 6.65% 10 2 yr to less than 3 years 6.55% 11 3 yr to less than 5 years 6.55% 12 5 years & above upto 10 years 6.55% 13 555 days 6.65% 14 777 days 6.55% 15 Cent Double 6.55%

Small finance banks, on the other hand, pay higher returns on fixed deposits as compared to private and public sector banks.

