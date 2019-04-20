NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Public, Private Banks Compared

Bank FDs are meant for people who are looking for guaranteed returns, unaffected by market uncertainties, say analysts.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: April 20, 2019 17:30 IST
The tenure of an FD ranges from seven days to 10 years.


Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed income instruments which offer fixed returns for a pre-determined specific period of time. Bank FDs are meant for people who are looking for guaranteed returns, unaffected by market uncertainties, say analysts. These accounts require customers to deposit a lump sum amount for a rate of interest that is higher than savings accounts. The tenure of an FD ranges from seven days to 10 years. FDs with lock-in periods of five or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80 C of Income Tax Act, 1961. Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others offer the option of opening a fixed deposit.

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Central Bank of India:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from February 22, 2019, according to bank's website- sbi.co.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.40%6.90%
1 year to less than 2 year6.80%7.30%
2 years to less than 3 years6.80%7.30%
3 years to less than 5 years6.80%7.30%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%


HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from April 11, 2019, according to bank's website- hdfcbank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days - 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from March 7, 2019, according to bank's website- icicibank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 days to 14 days44.5%
15 days to 29 days4.254.75%
30 days to 45 days5.56%
46 days to 60 days66.5%
61 days to 90 days6.256.75%
91 days to 120 days6.256.75%
121 days to 184 days6.256.75%
185 days to 289 days6.57%
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25%
1 year to 389 days6.97.4%
390 days to 2 years7.17.6%
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58%
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75%
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5%
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75%

Central Bank of India

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from March 1, 2019, according to bank's website- centralbankofindia.co.in:

Sr.No.Maturity PeriodLess than 2 cr w.e.f 01/03/2019
17 -14 days4.8%
215 - 30 days5.55%
331 - 45 days5.55%
446 - 59 days5.55%
560 - 90 days5.55%
691 - 179 days6.5%
7180 - 270 days6.55%
8271 - 364 days6.55%
91 yr to less than 2 yrs6.65%
102 yr to less than 3 years6.55%
113 yr to less than 5 years6.55%
125 years & above upto 10 years6.55%
13555 days6.65%
14777 days6.55%
15Cent Double6.55%

Small finance banks, on the other hand, pay higher returns on fixed deposits as compared to private and public sector banks.



