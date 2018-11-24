Here's A Comparison Of Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks

Fixed deposit is an interest-bearing bank deposit account that has a specified date of maturity.

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure investment instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. FD is an interest-bearing bank deposit account that has a specified date of maturity. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term and offer assured returns. When a term deposit is purchased, the client understands that the money can only be withdrawn after the term has ended or by giving a predetermined number of days notice.

Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. FDs of small finance banks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank offer higher interest rates than larger peers like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Given below are interest rates offered by large commercial banks and some small finance banks on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on bank's website- sbi.co.in:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7% 7.2% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75% 7.25% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period Interest rate on FD less than Rs 1 Crore General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 mnths 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% ICICI Bank The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com: Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

Equitas Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 1, 2018 according to the bank's website - equitasbank.com:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate (General public) 7 - 14 days 5.00% 15 - 29 days 5.50% 30 - 45 days 6.00% 46 - 62 days 6.25% 63 - 90 days 6.25% 91 - 120 days 6.50% 121 - 180 days 6.50% 181 - 210 days 6.75% 211 - 270 days 6.75% 271 - 364 days 7.50% 1 year to 18 months 8.50% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 8.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 8.80% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00%

Senior citizens get 0.75 per cent extra on the above mentioned rates, said the bank.

AU Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from October 10, 2018 according to the bank's website - aubank.in:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from October 10, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 5.50% 6.00% 1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 6.75% 7.25% 3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.90% 7.40% 6 Months 1 Day to 13 Months 7.00% 7.50% 13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months 8.25% 8.75% 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 8.50% 9.00% 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.75% 8.25% 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.75% 8.25% 45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months 8.00% 8.50% 60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months 7.25% 7.75% Source: aubank.in

Suryoday Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from September 29, 2018 according to the bank's website - suryodaybank.com:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91 days to 180 days 5.50% 6.00% 181 days to 240 days 7.50% 8.00% 241 days to less than 1 Year 7.75% 8.25% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.50% 9.00% Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.75% 9.25% 950 Days* 9.00% 9.50% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% 5 Years 8.25% 8.75% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.75% Source: suryodaybank.com

In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts.