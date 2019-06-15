Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Post Office And Banks Pay

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are fixed-income instruments, the returns on which are determined at the time of initiating the deposit. FDs are of two types: with premature withdrawal facility and without premature without facility. The fixed deposits which offer premature withdrawal facility do not offer income tax benefits. On the other hand, FDs without a premature withdrawal facility offer income tax benefits but require a lock-in period of five or ten years. Fixed deposit accounts can be created by visiting a bank branch or even online. These days, most banks offer the facility of opening fixed deposits online.
Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit or FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Post office:
State Bank of India (SBI)
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from May 9, 2019, according to bank's website:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|7
|7.5
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.7
|7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.6
|7.1
(As mentioned on SBI's website)
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank pays the following interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, with effect from June 12, 2019, according to the bank's website:
|Period
|< 2 Crore
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|46 - 60 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|61 - 90 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|91 days - 6 months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.75%
|7.25%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 mnths 4 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 16 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|7.10%
|7.60%
|1 Year
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 4 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 Year 16 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|7.30%
|7.80%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|7.40%
|7.90%
|2 Years 16 days
|7.40%
|7.90%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|7.40%
|7.90%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.50%
|7.00%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.50%
|7.00%
ICICI Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 7, 2019, according to icicibank.com:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|6
|6.5
|61 days to 90 days
|6.25
|6.75
|91 days to 120 days
|6.25
|6.75
|121 days to 184 days
|6.25
|6.75
|185 days to 289 days
|6.5
|7
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|1 year to 389 days
|6.9
|7.4
|390 days to 2 years
|7.1
|7.6
|2 years 1 day up to 3 years
|7.5
|8
|3 years 1 day up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 years 1 day up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
|5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)
|7.25
|7.75
India Post
Post office FD account offers interest rates across four maturities: one year, two years, three years, and five years. Given below are the FD interest rates offered by post office:
|Period
|Rate
|1 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account
|7.00%
|2 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account
|7.00%
|3 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account
|7.00%
|5 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account
|7.80%
(As mentioned on India Post's website)
In case of India Post, the interest is payable annually but is calculated quarterly.