Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates For Senior Citizens: SBI Vs ICICI Bank

Given below are fixed deposit interest rates of senior citizens and others offered by SBI, ICICI Bank
1. SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Below Rupees 1 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018, according to its website, sbi.co.in.
The revised interest rates are as under:
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.35
6.75
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
2. SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Rs 1 Crore To Rs 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018
|Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
|6.7
6.75
|7.2
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.75
6.5
7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.65
6.5
|7.15
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.25
6.5
6.75
3.SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (above Rs. 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018
|Tenors
|Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018
|Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.75
6.5
7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
|6.65
6.5
|7.15
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.25
6.5
6.75
Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens and others offered by ICICI Bank
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com, the official website of ICICI Bank.
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
Recently, SBI also cut its charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings accounts. However, the minimum balance requirements for metro, urban, semi-urban and rural centres are the same.