Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates For Senior Citizens: SBI Vs ICICI Bank A 1-year fixed deposit of less than Rs 1 crore in SBI by a senior citizen fetches an interest rate of 6.90%.

Share EMAIL PRINT ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.10% to senior citizens on a 1-year FD of less than Rs 1 crore.



Given below are fixed deposit interest rates of senior citizens and others offered by SBI, ICICI Bank



Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens and others offered by SBI



1. SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Below Rupees 1 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018, according to its website, sbi.co.in.



The revised interest rates are as under:



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.35 6.75 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 1 year 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 6.5 7 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 6.5 7 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5 6.5 7

2. SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Rs 1 Crore To Rs 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018 Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018 Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018 Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.7 6.75 7.2 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.7 6.75 7.2 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.25 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.25 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.25 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.75 6.5 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.65 6.5 7.15 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.25 6.5 6.75

3.SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (above Rs. 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018 Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018 Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018 Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.7 6.75 7.2 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.7 6.75 7.2 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.25 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.25 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.25 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.75 6.5 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.65 6.5 7.15 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.25 6.5 6.75

Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens and others offered by ICICI Bank



Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com, the official website of ICICI Bank.

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

Recently, SBI also cut its charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings accounts. However, the minimum balance requirements for metro, urban, semi-urban and rural centres are the same.



State Bank of India (SBI) has recently raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. SBI also revised its recurring deposit, and marginal cost based fund lending rate (MCLR)- the rate below which it cannot lend. The largest private sector lender ICICI Bank also raised its MCLR. Interest rates on fixed deposits for senior citizens are usually higher as compared to that for others. For example, a one-year fixed deposit of less than Rs 1 crore in SBI by a senior citizen fetches an interest rate of 6.90 per cent while that by a person below the age of 60, a fixed deposit of similar tenure fetches an interest rate of 6.40 per cent. A 1-year fixed deposit of less than Rs 1 crore by senior citizens in ICICI Bank fetches an interest rate of 7.10 per cent while that by a person below the age of 60, the same tenure FD will fetch an interest rate of 6.60 per cent.1. SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Below Rupees 1 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018, according to its website, sbi.co.in.The revised interest rates are as under:(All figures in % per annum)2. SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Rs 1 Crore To Rs 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018(All figures in % per annum)3.SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (above Rs. 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018 (All figures in % per annum)Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com, the official website of ICICI Bank.Recently, SBI also cut its charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings accounts. However, the minimum balance requirements for metro, urban, semi-urban and rural centres are the same.