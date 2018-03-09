FD Interest Rates Comparison: Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI

(Also Read: SBI Interest Rates: Savings Bank (SB) Account Vs Recurring Deposit (RD) Vs Fixed Deposit (FD))
Bank of Baroda (BoB) fixed deposit interest rates
For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)
- Below Rs. One Crore
|Tenors
|Below Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 09.03.18)
|7 days to 14 days
|4.25
|15 days to 45 days
|4.75
|46 days to 90 days
|5
|91 days to 180 days
|5.5
|181 days to 270 days
|6.25
|271 days & above and less than 1 year
|6.35
|1 year
|6.6
|Above 1 year to 400 days
|6.7
|Above 400 days and upto 2 Years
|6.6
|Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years
|6.6
|Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years
|6.7
|Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years
|6.6
ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore)
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates
|Period
|< 1 Crore
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|46 - 60 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|61 - 90 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|91 days - 6 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 4 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|6.25%
|6.75%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 Years 16 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
State Bank Of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates
SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Below Rupees 1 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018.
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.35
6.75
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
SBI also increased its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) across most maturities. Below the MCLR, banks cannot lend to borrowers.