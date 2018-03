FD Interest Rates Comparison: Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI

Investing in fixed deposits (FDs) has become more rewarding after leading banks raised interest rates.

Tenors Below Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 09.03.18) 7 days to 14 days 4.25 15 days to 45 days 4.75 46 days to 90 days 5 91 days to 180 days 5.5 181 days to 270 days 6.25 271 days & above and less than 1 year 6.35 1 year 6.6 Above 1 year to 400 days 6.7 Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 6.6 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 6.6 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 6.7 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 6.6

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.35 6.75 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 1 year 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.9 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 6.5 7 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 6.5 7 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5 6.5 7

Despite a huge variety of investment options available for the masses these days, fixed deposits or FDs have maintained their popularity among risk-averse investors who are willing to forego chances of higher returns for the safety of an assured-but-fixed interest rate. Also, FDs have a specific maturity period which can dampen an investor's liquidity unlike stock options which can be offloaded whenever required. However, investing in FDs has become more rewarding after leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank raised interest rates on their fixed deposits in March.

For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)- Below Rs. One Crore

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore) Domestic / NRO / NRE TERM DEPOSITS

SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Below Rupees 1 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018.(All figures in % per annum)

SBI also increased its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) across most maturities. Below the MCLR, banks cannot lend to borrowers.