FD Interest Rates Comparison: Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI

Despite a huge variety of investment options available these days, fixed deposits or FDs have maintained their popularity among risk-averse investors.

Business | | Updated: March 09, 2018 18:50 IST
Investing in fixed deposits (FDs) has become more rewarding after leading banks raised interest rates.

Despite a huge variety of investment options available for the masses these days,  fixed deposits or FDs have maintained their popularity among risk-averse investors who are willing to forego chances of higher returns for the safety of an assured-but-fixed interest rate. Also, FDs have a specific maturity period which can dampen an investor's liquidity unlike stock options which can be offloaded whenever required. However, investing in FDs has become more rewarding after leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank raised interest rates on their fixed deposits in March. Here are some of the revised interest rates on FDs of some of the leading banks:

Bank of Baroda (BoB) fixed deposit interest rates

For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)
- Below Rs. One Crore

TenorsBelow Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 09.03.18)
7 days to 14 days4.25
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.5
181 days to 270 days6.25
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.35
1 year6.6
Above 1 year to 400 days6.7
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.6
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.6
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.7
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.6


ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore)
 
Tenure Period
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57

HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates

Comments
Domestic / NRO / NRE TERM DEPOSITS
Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

State Bank Of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates

SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term or fixed deposits (Below Rupees 1 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018.
(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.35
6.75
6.85
211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
6.5
7

SBI also increased its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) across most maturities. Below the MCLR, banks cannot lend to borrowers.
 

