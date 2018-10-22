NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Here Are Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Offered By Top Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crore Rupees

One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Your Money | | Updated: October 22, 2018 17:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Here Are Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Offered By Top Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crore Rupees

Fixed deposits offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure investment instruments offered by banks and non-banking financial companies, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, among others offer the facility of opening a fixed deposit. Fixed deposit interest rates vary across banks according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. 

Given below is a comparison of FD interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and BoB on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Bank of Baroda:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website- bankofbaroda.com:

TenorsBelow Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 22.08.18)
7 days to 14 days4.25
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.5
181 days to 270 days6.25
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.5
1 year6.65
Above 1 year to 400 days6.75
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.7
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.6
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.7
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.6

The fixed deposit accounts have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed deposit (FDs)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top