Here Are Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Offered By Top Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crore Rupees

Fixed deposits offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure investment instruments offered by banks and non-banking financial companies, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, among others offer the facility of opening a fixed deposit. Fixed deposit interest rates vary across banks according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.

Given below is a comparison of FD interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and BoB on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

Bank of Baroda:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website- bankofbaroda.com:

Tenors Below Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 22.08.18) 7 days to 14 days 4.25 15 days to 45 days 4.75 46 days to 90 days 5 91 days to 180 days 5.5 181 days to 270 days 6.25 271 days & above and less than 1 year 6.5 1 year 6.65 Above 1 year to 400 days 6.75 Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 6.7 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 6.6 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 6.7 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 6.6

The fixed deposit accounts have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.