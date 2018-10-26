NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Looking To Invest In Fixed Deposits? Check Out Latest FD Rates Of Top Lenders

The FD accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: October 26, 2018 15:10 IST
Banks keep on revising their fixed deposit interest rates from time-to-time.

Fixed deposit (FD), a secure investment instrument, offers higher interest rates than the deposits in savings accounts. Fixed deposits can be started for specific period, which can be as short as 7 days. The FD accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. FD interest rates of most banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for the general public. However, fixed deposit interest rates and tenors vary according to different lenders.

Banks keep on revising their fixed deposit interest rates from time-to-time. Currently, on a three-year fixed deposit below Rs 1 crore, SBI pays an interest rate of 6.8 per cent. As compared to this, HDFC Bank offers 7.10 per cent and ICICI Bank pays 7.25 per cent on fixed deposits of the same tenor and amount.

Given below is a comparison of Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Axis Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - axisbank.com:

TermInterest rates (with effect from October 15, 2018)
 General publicSenior citizens
7 days to 14 days 3.53.5
15 days to 29 days 3.53.5
30 days to 45 days 5.55.5
46 days to 60 days 6.256.25
61 days < 3 months 6.256.25
3 months < 4 months 6.256.25
4 months < 5 months 6.256.25
5 months < 6 months 6.256.25
6 months < 7 months 6.77
7 months < 8 months 6.77
8 months < 9 months 6.77
9 months < 10 months 77.25
10 months < 11 months 77.25
11 months < 1 year 77.25
1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.257.9
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.257.9
1 year 11 days < 13 months 7.257.9
13 months < 14 months 7.37.95
14 months < 15 months 7.257.9
15 months < 16 months 7.257.9
16 months < 17 months 7.257.9
17 months < 18 months 7.257.9
18 Months < 2 years 7.257.9
2 years < 30 months 7.257.9
30 months < 3 years 7.257.75
3 years < 5 years 7.257.75
5 years to 10 years 77.5
(Source: axisbank.com)

However, fixed deposits of small finance banks offer higher interest rates than larger peers like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

