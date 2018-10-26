Looking To Invest In Fixed Deposits? Check Out Latest FD Rates Of Top Lenders

Banks keep on revising their fixed deposit interest rates from time-to-time.

Fixed deposit (FD), a secure investment instrument, offers higher interest rates than the deposits in savings accounts. Fixed deposits can be started for specific period, which can be as short as 7 days. The FD accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. FD interest rates of most banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for the general public. However, fixed deposit interest rates and tenors vary according to different lenders.

Banks keep on revising their fixed deposit interest rates from time-to-time. Currently, on a three-year fixed deposit below Rs 1 crore, SBI pays an interest rate of 6.8 per cent. As compared to this, HDFC Bank offers 7.10 per cent and ICICI Bank pays 7.25 per cent on fixed deposits of the same tenor and amount.

Given below is a comparison of Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

Axis Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - axisbank.com:

Term Interest rates (with effect from October 15, 2018) General public Senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 3.5 3.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 3.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.25 61 days < 3 months 6.25 6.25 3 months < 4 months 6.25 6.25 4 months < 5 months 6.25 6.25 5 months < 6 months 6.25 6.25 6 months < 7 months 6.7 7 7 months < 8 months 6.7 7 8 months < 9 months 6.7 7 9 months < 10 months 7 7.25 10 months < 11 months 7 7.25 11 months < 1 year 7 7.25 1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.25 7.9 1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.25 7.9 1 year 11 days < 13 months 7.25 7.9 13 months < 14 months 7.3 7.95 14 months < 15 months 7.25 7.9 15 months < 16 months 7.25 7.9 16 months < 17 months 7.25 7.9 17 months < 18 months 7.25 7.9 18 Months < 2 years 7.25 7.9 2 years < 30 months 7.25 7.9 30 months < 3 years 7.25 7.75 3 years < 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years to 10 years 7 7.5 (Source: axisbank.com)

However, fixed deposits of small finance banks offer higher interest rates than larger peers like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.