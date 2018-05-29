Five State-Run Banks Have Rs 46,000 Crore More Bad Loans: Report Hidden bad debt is a blow to the sector given that half of 22 state-run banks are already under RBI's strict PCA program.

Bank of India's loss tripled to Rs 3,970 crore for the quarter ended March 31.



Shares of Bank of India, which became the latest to report the divergence, slumped 5.7 per cent as of 9:30 am in Mumbai on Tuesday. Loss tripled to Rs 3,970 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from Rs 1,050 crore a year earlier, the lender told the stock exchange late on Monday.



now needs a “favorable outcome” -- loan recoveries of about 50 per cent -- from the bankruptcy process, Ravikant Bhat, an analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., wrote in a note to clients. With conflicting reports on likely outcomes for the so-called ‘dirty dozen’ large delinquent firms undergoing the process, “our estimates continue to factor in higher haircuts,” he said.



Bad loans at five biggest state-run banks were about Rs 45,680 crore ($6.8 billion) more than the lenders had assessed. Audits by the regulator for the year ended March 31, 2017, revealed the discrepancies, triggering large losses as the banks increased provisions. If you add IDBI Bank Ltd, which doesn't feature among the biggest but got the largest chunk of a public bailout, the figure rises to about $8.3 billion.Hidden bad debt is a blow to the sector given that half of 22 government-controlled banks are already under the Reserve Bank of India's strict Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) program that restricts lending and expansion. Asset quality may worsen as tighter regulations kick in this year and stress rises in the crucial power sector.A few of the banks undergoing PCA may find it hard to survive, the RBI's former Deputy Governor SS Mundra told BloombergQuint. That increases reliance on loan recoveries from new bankruptcy process, which reported its first big success this month but is running behind schedule amid multiple legal and logistical challenges. Shares of Bank of India, which became the latest to report the divergence, slumped 5.7 per cent as of 9:30 am in Mumbai on Tuesday. Loss tripled to Rs 3,970 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from Rs 1,050 crore a year earlier, the lender told the stock exchange late on Monday. Bank of India now needs a "favorable outcome" -- loan recoveries of about 50 per cent -- from the bankruptcy process, Ravikant Bhat, an analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., wrote in a note to clients. With conflicting reports on likely outcomes for the so-called 'dirty dozen' large delinquent firms undergoing the process, "our estimates continue to factor in higher haircuts," he said.