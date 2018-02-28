Fiscal Deficit Overruns Full Year Target In 10 Months of FY 2017-18 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the fiscal deficit target for the current year has been raised to 3.5% of GDP from 3.2%.

A fiscal deficit is the difference between the government's total expenditures and its revenue



NEW DELHI: India reported on Wednesday a fiscal deficit of 6.77 trillion rupees ($103.72 billion) for April-January or 113.7 per cent of the target originally set for the fiscal year that ends in March.Net tax receipts in the first ten months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 9.7 trillion rupees, government data showed. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget for 2018/19 said the fiscal deficit target for the current year has been raised to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.2 per cent.