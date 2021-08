Fiscal deficit in April-July stood at Rs 3,21,000 crore

The country's fiscal deficit in April-July, the first four months of the fiscal year, stood at Rs 3,21,000 crore ($43.98 billion), or 21.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts were Rs 5,21,000 crore while total expenditure was Rs 10,04,000 crore, the data showed.

