Financial System Stable Despite Weakening Domestic Growth: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released the Financial Stability Report, which said that the financial system of the country is stable despite weakening domestic growth. "The resilience of the banking sector has improved following recapitalisation of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) by the government. Risks arising out of global/domestic economic uncertainties and geopolitical developments, however, persist," RBI said in a press release.

The country's GDP slowed to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of FY20, forcing the RBI to slash its growth forecast by 240 basis points to 5 per cent for the fiscal in its December monetary policy review.

The RBI report noted despite aggregate demand slowing in the second quarter of current financial year the outlook of capital flows remain positive.

"Aggregate demand slackened in Q2:2019-20 further extending the growth deceleration. While the outlook for capital inflows remains positive, India's exports could face headwinds in the event of sustained global slowdown but current account deficit is likely to be under control reflecting muted energy price outlook," the report said.

The report added that reviving consumption and investment remains a critical challenge.

"Reviving the twin engines of consumption and investment while being vigilant about spillovers from global financial markets remains a critical challenge going forward," the report said.