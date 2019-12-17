Finance Ministry Sets Monthly GST Collection Target Of Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore: Report

The reported target comers amid speculation that government may miss tax collection target this fiscal

Amid speculation that the government is likely to miss its tax collection target this fiscal, the Finance Ministry has set a monthly GST mop-up target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore for the remaining four months of financial year 2019-20, ministry sources said.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, in a video conference meeting with top tax officials, impressed upon them to step up measures to achieve the direct and indirect tax collection target.

Mr Pandey also specifically urged the officers to ensure that no taxpayers are over-reached or troubled during field enforcement drives and visits, the source said.