Economy Will Contract 4.5% in 2020, Says Government, Cites Lockdown

The government's Atmanirbhar Bharat stimulus package has accelerated the reforms at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has imposed fiscal constraints on the government and hampered public spending due to uncertainty, the finance ministry said. Revenue receipts so far in the current financial year have declined 68.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis, it said. "Economic growth of pre-COVID times, as and when restored through fuller unlocking of the economy, will heavily lean on the reforms undertaken today to enhance its potential tomorrow," it noted. However, the COVID-19-triggered lockdown has had a positive impact on exports, owing to a sharp decline in imports and low crude oil prices in the global markets, according to the monthly report. Policy environment was made conducive beginning March, when the RBI and the government were able to correctly anticipate the economic downturn following the COVID-19 outbreak.



India's gross domestic product (GDP) will contract 4.5 per cent in the current fiscal year as predicted by the International Monetary Fund, due to "unprecedented COVID-19-induced supply-demand shocks", the finance ministry said in a report released on Monday. The uncertainty caused by the absence of a vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic poses a "serious challenge" to the economy, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said in its macroeconomic report for June. However, the government's structural reforms and social welfare measures will help build green shoots in the economy, it added.