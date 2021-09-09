Finance Ministry Releases Post Devolution Grant To States

Government has released the monthly instalment of post devolution grant to states

The Finance Ministry has released the sixth instalment of the post devolution revenue grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the states. With this, a total of Rs 59,226 crore has been released to the eligible states as grant in the current financial year.

States recommended for the grant by the 15th Finance Commission are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The grant is given to states under Article 275 of the Constitution and as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

These are released in monthly installments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution.

The commission has recommended these grants to 17 states during 2021-22.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the commission, based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

The commission has recommended a total grant of Rs 1,18,452 crore to 17 states in 2021-22.