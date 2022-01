Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference will start at 4:30 pm today.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a press conference on an 'important economic issue' in the national capital at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

"FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre," according to a media advisory issued by the government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)