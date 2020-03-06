'Deposits, Liabilities Won't Be Affected': Nirmala Sitharaman On Yes Bank Crisis

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suspended the Yes Bank's board for a period of 30 days "owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the Bank" and imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 on its account holders till April 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that governance issue at Yes Bank is a matter of concern. It is not that the Yes Bank matter has come up yesterday or today; I would like to place it on record that RBI has been consistently monitoring situation since 2017, the Finance Minister said. She has asked RBI to act so that due process of law takes course with a sense of urgency, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured depositors that there will be no loss to any Yes Bank depositor. Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has a scheme to revive the beleaguered lender. "We will take swift action... and we have a scheme in place to revive the bank," news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting Shaktikanta Das.