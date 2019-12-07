Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites Suggestions On 'GST Feedback Diwas'

People with suggestions can approach GST offices across the country and give their suggestions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invited suggestions on simplifying of return filing process under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as the central and state GST authorities have organised a nationwide 'GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas' on Saturday.

"A gentle reminder: Today, 7 December, all #GST offices will be ready to receive suggestions on simplifying/easing the filing process. Invite those interested in providing suggestions to kindly approach the nearest office. @gstindia @askGST_GoI @GST_Council @FinMinIndia," Ms Sitharaman said in a tweet.

As per the arrangement, people with suggestions can approach GST offices across the country and give their suggestions. In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said: "All GST stakeholders are requested to actively participate in these feedback sessions in their nearest CGST or SGST Offices across the country."

The focus of the occasion would be on assessing the ease of compliance and uploading of these new returns so that the trade does not face any difficulty when the returns are made legally mandatory. These feedback sessions would be attended by all prominent chambers of commerce and industry and other organisations representing taxpayers and tax practitioners compliance managers, the statement said.

The tax officers shall be available to hand hold the taxpayers and assist them in trying out the new returns, it said.

According to the official statement, this is the first time after introduction of GST that taxpayer consultation is being done on "such a large scale".

On Saturday, several GST offices from across the country shared photos of the the feedback programme being organised.

CGST Vadodara1 tweeted: "Stakeholders feedback session on GST New return system is on full swing at Vadodara 1 commissionerate."