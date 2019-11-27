Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Growth Down, But There Won't Be Any Recession

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman compared the FDI figures during the NDA and UPA regimes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that economic growth may have slowed but there is no recession yet. "If youre looking at the economy with a discerning view you see that growth may have come down, but its not recession yet or it wont be recession ever," Nirmala Sitharaman said responding to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the issue of slowing economic growth and Opposition's charge that the economy was in a state of recession. "I will put on record every step being taken," she said. Her remarks come days ahead of the release of official gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the July-September period.