Federal Bank Posts 28% Jump In December Quarter Profit, Beats Street Estimates

Private-sector lender Federal Bank posted a 28.3 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as a healthy increase in interest income helped offset the impact of higher provisions.
Net profit was Rs 334 crore ($46.82 million) in the three months to December 31, compared to Rs 260 crore a year earlier, the Kerala-based bank said.
That compares to analysts' average estimates of a profit of Rs 297 crore, data from Refinitiv showed.
Asset quality was largely stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 3.14 per cent at the end of December, compared to 3.11 per cent in the previous quarter and 2.52 per cent a year earlier.
Interest earned rose 18.1 per cent to Rs 2,954 crore, while provisions climbed 17 per cent.
($1 = Rs 71.3400)