Federal Bank Pays 6.5% Interest On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

Federal Bank FD Interest Rate: Federal Bank offers 10 maturity options for retail FDs. It pays a 6.5% return rate on one-year FDs.

Federal Bank Pays 6.5% Interest On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

Federal Bank FD Rate: The private sector lender pays a 6.7% return on fixed deposits of 20 months

Federal Bank pays interest rates to the tune of 3.5-6.7 per cent to customers on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. These fixed deposits, also known as retail term deposits, are available in 10 maturity options at the private sector bank starting from seven days. For example, on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore for a maturity (lock-in) period of one year, Federal Bank pays interest at the rate of 6.5 per cent to the general public, according to its website - federalbank.co.in. (Also Read: Compare Bank FD Rates Paid By Peers Here)

To senior citizen customers, the bank offers a 0.50 per cent additional return on deposits of all maturity options up to Rs 2 crore, according to the Federal Bank website.

Federal Bank pays the following interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore:

Federal Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From October 10)
Seven to 14 days3.5%
15 to 29 days4.5%
30 to 60 days5%
61 to 90 days5.5%
91 to 180 days5.75%
181 to 270 days6.25%
271 days to one year6.5%
Above one year to less than 20 months6.6%
20 months6.7%
Above 20 months6.6%
(Source: federalbank.co.in)
Federal Bank FD Interest Rate, Federal Bank FD Interest Rate 2019, FD interest rate Federal Bank, FD interest rate Federal Bank, Senior citizen interest rate, Senior citizen FD rate Federal Bank, Senior citizen FD rates, senior citizen FD interest rate, senior citizen FD scheme, senior citizen FD interest, senior citizen interest rate, interest rate calculator, interest rate on FD, FD interest rate, bank FD interest rate, FD interest calculator, Bank FD rates, bank FD rates 2019, bank FD calculator, bank FD rates comparison, bank FD interest

(Federal Bank FD Interest Rate: On domestic retail fixed deposits of 20 months, Federal Bank pays a 6.7 per cent return to customers, according to its website)

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.

Comments
Federal Bank interest rateBank FD rates

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News