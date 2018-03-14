Wholesale Inflation Eases To 2.48% In February The wholesale inflation data follows the retail inflation figures for February which were released earlier this week.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Inflation data was in line with a 2.50% increase forecast made by economists in a Reuters poll



The inflation data is in line with a 2.50% increase forecast made by economists in a Reuters poll.



As mentioned, mild increase in wholesale food prices played a part in the easing of inflation. The February WPI rose 0.07% year-on-year, as compared to a 1.65% rise a month earlier, the data showed .



The wholesale inflation data follows the retail inflation figures for February which were released earlier this week. The retail inflation figures also showed a slight cooling in the consumer price-indexed (CPI) inflation at 4.4 per cent on the back of lower food and fuel prices.



Annual wholesale inflation, based on Wholesale Price Index or WPI, eased in February for the third consecutive month, after it touched an eight-month high in November last year. The wholesale Inflation lowered on account of a mild rise in food and fuel prices, the government data on Wednesday showed. Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84 percent rise in January, reported Reuters.The inflation data is in line with a 2.50% increase forecast made by economists in a Reuters poll. As mentioned, mild increase in wholesale food prices played a part in the easing of inflation. The February WPI rose 0.07% year-on-year, as compared to a 1.65% rise a month earlier, the data showed .The wholesale inflation data follows the retail inflation figures for February which were released earlier this week. The retail inflation figures also showed a slight cooling in the consumer price-indexed (CPI) inflation at 4.4 per cent on the back of lower food and fuel prices.