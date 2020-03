Trade deficit stood at $9.72 billion in February 2019.

The country's trade deficit sharply narrowed in February to $9.85 billion from $15.17 billion in the previous month, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday, helped by a rise exports.

Merchandise exports rose 2.91 per cent to $27.65 billion in February compared with a year earlier, while imports rose 2.48 per cent to $37.50 billion, the data showed.