Fearing Default, Russia Paid Foreign Dollar Debt In Rubles

Russia has made foreign debt payments in rubles

Russia said Wednesday it had made foreign debt payments on dollar-denominated bonds in rubles, after a correspondent bank refused to execute payment instructions.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it had been forced to repay $649.2 million to foreign debt-holders in rubles, in another blow to Russia's efforts to avoid a sovereign default amid wide-ranging economic sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)