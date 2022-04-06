Fearing Default, Russia Paid Foreign Dollar Debt In Rubles

Russia said Wednesday it had made foreign debt payments on dollar-denominated bonds in rubles, after a correspondent bank refused to execute payment instructions.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it had been forced to repay $649.2 million to foreign debt-holders in rubles, in another blow to Russia's efforts to avoid a sovereign default amid wide-ranging economic sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

