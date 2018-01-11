FDI Relaxation To Help Attract Foreign Investors: Experts

Hailing these measures, USISPF Chairman John Chambers said bold steps are necessary to make effective change in India, which holds vast potential. "Steps such as FDI reform will encourage foreign investors and allow India to realise its dream of becoming one of the world's most powerful economies," he said in a statement.
Deloitte India Partner Anil Talreja said allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single brand retail trade should act as a catalyst for a large number of retailers that have been exploring Indian market.
