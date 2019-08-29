FDI Norms Eased To Make India A More Attractive Investment Destination: 10 Points

In its bid to push investments and revive growth, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday eased FDI or foreign direct investment norms in four sectors. Allowing 100 per cent foreign investment in coal mining as well as contract manufacturing, the government also removed restrictions that made it difficult for foreign brands to conduct business in the country. Analysts say the relaxation of FDI norms is a positive move for global giants such as Apple and IKEA, which are likely to find India a more lucrative market. The move comes days after the government announced a slew of measures - including a reversal of higher taxes on foreign investors announced in Budget - to push growth, as it aims to make the country a $5-trillion economy in five years.