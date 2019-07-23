HDFC Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

FD rates: Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time

HDFC Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on select maturities with effect from Monday. HDFC bank revised the interest rate applicable to maturity periods such as 30-45 days, 46-60 days and one year, according to the bank's website, hdfcbak.com. Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure investment instruments that offer higher interest rates than deposits in savings accounts. One can invest money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens usually get a higher rate of interest on fixed deposits compared to general public.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from July 22, 2019, according to hdfcbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 - 14 days 3.50 4.00 15 - 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 - 45 days 5.50 6.00 46 - 60 days 6.00 6.50 61 - 90 days 6.00 6.50 91 days - 6 months 6.00 6.50 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.50 7.00 6 months 4 days 6.50 7.00 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.50 7.00 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 6.75 7.25 9 months 4 days 6.75 7.25% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.75 7.25 9 months 16 days 6.75 7.25 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.75 7.25 1 Year 7.10 7.60 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.10 7.60 1 year 4 days 7.10 7.60 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.10 7.60 1 Year 16 days 7.10 7.60 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.20 7.70 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.30 7.80 2 Years 16 days 7.30 7.80 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.30 7.80 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 7.00 7.50 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 7.00 7.50

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

