Here Are Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Non-Banking Financial Companies

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

Fixed deposit or FD, a secure financial instrument, is offered by banks as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The interest rates offered on company fixed deposits are higher than those on bank fixed deposits. However, while returns on bank FDs are assured, the interest rates on corporate fixed deposits depend on the profits posted by the companies, say financial experts. Non-banking finance companies such as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra Finance offer the option of opening a fixed deposit.

Here are the latest interest rates offered by non-banking finance companies on fixed deposits:

Shriram Transport Finance Co.

The following FD interest rates are applicable on non-cumulative deposits according to stfc.in:

Non-Cumulative Deposits Period (months) Monthly % (p.a.) Quarterly % (p.a.) Half yearly % (p.a.) Yearly % (p.a.) 12 7.95 8 8.08 8.25 24 8.19 8.25 8.33 8.5 36 8.65 8.71 8.81 9 48 8.65 8.71 8.81 9 60 8.88 8.95 9.05 9.25

The company also offers an additional interest rate of 0.25 per cent to senior citizens.

Bajaj Finserv

The following FD interest rates are applicable on non-cumulative deposits according to bajajfinserv.in:

Non-Cumulative Deposits Period (months) Minimum deposit

Monthly % Quarterly % Half Yearly % Annual % Rs 25,000 7.72 7.77 7.85 8.00 24 - 35 7.88 7.93 8.00 8.15 36 - 60 8.28 8.34 8.42 8.60 15 Rs 1,00,000 7.77 7.82 7.89 8.05

The company also offers an additional interest rate of 0.35 per cent to senior citizens.

Mahindra Finance

The following FD interest rates are applicable on non-cumulative deposits according to mahindrafinance.com:

Non-Cumulative Deposits Period (Months) Yearly % (p.a.) Monthly % (p.a.) 15 8.30 7.75 20 8.35 8.00 27 8.60 8.10 33 9.00 8.50 40 9.00 8.50 Minimum amount Rs 50,000 Rs 50, 000

The company also offers an additional interest rate of 0.10 per cent to senior citizens.

In a non-cumulative FD, interest is paid out monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, according to the investor's choice.

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. On Monday, SBI revised it FD interest rates across all maturities.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.