Axis Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates From May 29

Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates on select maturities with effect from May 29, 2019. Axis Bank has lowered the interest rate applicable on the maturity period of 1 year to 1 year 5 days and 30 months to 3 years, according to the bank's website, axisbank.com. The bank is offering an interest rate of 7.3 per cent to general public and 7.8 per cent to senior citizens in fixed deposits of 30 months to 3 years maturity. Previously, the lender paid interest rates of 7.5 per cent and 8 per cent on the maturity respectively.

Here are the FD interest rates on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from May 29, 2019 according to axisbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 3.5 3.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 3.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.25 61 days < 3 months 6.25 6.25 3 months < 4 months 6.25 6.25 4 months < 5 month 6.25 6.25 5 months < 6 months 6.25 6.25 6 months < 7 months 6.75 7 7 months < 8 months 6.75 7 8 months < 9 months 6.75 7 9 months < 10 months 7.1 7.35 10 months < 11 months 7.1 7.35 11 months < 1 year 7.1 7.35 1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.1 7.75 1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.1 7.75 1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 7.1 7.75 1 year 25 days < 13 months 7.3 7.95 13 months < 14 months 7.3 7.95 14 months < 15 months 7.3 7.95 15 months < 16 months 7.3 7.95 16 months < 17 months 7.3 7.95 17 months < 18 months 7.3 7.95 18 Months < 2 years 7.3 7.95 2 years < 30 months 7.3 7.95 30 months < 3 years 7.3 7.8 3 years < 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years to 10 years 7 7.5

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.