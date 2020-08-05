Lupin Launches Its Version Of Favipiravir Drug To Treat COVID-19

Lupin launched its version of Favipiravir drug Covihalt tablets on Wednesday

Pharma major Lupin on Wednesday became the latest company to launch its version of the antiviral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19. The drugmaker informed the exchanges about the same in a filing. " Lipin today announced the launch of its Favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Favipiravir has received authorization from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use," the company said in a filing.

A slew of generic drug manufacturers including Cipla Ltd, Sun Pharma and Hetero Labs have been developing favipiravir. Lupin's version, Covihalt will be available as 200 mg tablets in the form of a strip of 10 tablets, and priced at Rs 49 per tablet, the company said.

Sun Pharma on Tuesday, launched its own version, at Rs 35, so far the cheapest in India.

Lupin's shares however witnessed little change as the stock was up a marginal 0.03 per cent at 12:35 pm on Wednesday.