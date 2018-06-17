Father's Day: What Do Anand Mahindra, GoAir, Tata Group, Reliance Jio Say

#fathers day That pic of my father with his tongue out as he tried awkwardly to hold me sums up fatherhood for me. We struggle to live up to being perfect dads..Eventually we get fluent in the role,like my dad in the 2nd pic, where he confidently left me his shades to play with! pic.twitter.com/ZAN5Aee6A2— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 17, 2018
Mr Mahindra writes, "That pic of my father with his tongue out as he tried awkwardly to hold me sums up fatherhood for me. We struggle to live up to being perfect dads. Eventually we get fluent in the role, like my dad in the 2nd pic, where he confidently left me his shades to play with!"
The Tata Group, on its official twitter handle, tweeted: "Dads don't just tell us how to live, they show us the way. These are the lessons we will always relate to him, no matter how old we become. What are your dad's lessons that have stayed with you? Tweet below and tag him to thank him this"
The lessons Tata Group refers to: A) When he gave you a way to keep moving. B) When he showed you how to be a gentleman C) When he encouraged how to chase down passion and also when he taught you the value of money.
Dads don't just tell us how to live, they show us the way. These are the lessons we will always relate to him, no matter how old we become. What are your dad's lessons that have stayed with you? Tweet below and tag him to thank him this #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/kR8yveJrEn— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 17, 2018
Some companies have found the occasion to organize contests such as Go Air and Oyo.
Reliance Jio exhorts people to reconnect with the man who shaped your life.
This #FathersDay, #OpenUp and reconnect with the man who shaped your life. Happy Father's Day #WithLoveFromJiopic.twitter.com/Ceorpyo2Yc— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 17, 2018
Similarly, Oyo urged the twitterati to share #CuteDadStories and stand a chance to win an Oyo voucher worth Rs 4,000.
If you have #CuteDadStories etched in your memory, then we'd like to hear them.— OYO (@oyorooms) June 17, 2018
Our #FathersDay#contest is live, but it won't be on forever. So hurry up and tweet away. pic.twitter.com/Ry7kNnrRcE