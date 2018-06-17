NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Father's Day: What Do Anand Mahindra, GoAir, Tata Group, Reliance Jio Say

On Father's Day, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group shared two pictures with his father on his twitter handle

Corporates | | Updated: June 17, 2018 14:28 IST
On Father's Day 2018, when most of us fondly reminisce about our fathers, even corporate tycoons are no different. On Sunday morning, Anand Mahindra while recalling his father, tweeted two pictures with his father. In one of the pictures, his father is holding the toddler Mahindra, while in the other, junior Mahindra is shown slightly grown up as his father allows him to play with his shades.
Mr Mahindra writes, "That pic of my father with his tongue out as he tried awkwardly to hold me sums up fatherhood for me. We struggle to live up to being perfect dads. Eventually we get fluent in the role, like my dad in the 2nd pic, where he confidently left me his shades to play with!"

The Tata Group, on its official twitter handle, tweeted: "Dads don't just tell us how to live, they show us the way. These are the lessons we will always relate to him, no matter how old we become. What are your dad's lessons that have stayed with you? Tweet below and tag him to thank him this" 

The lessons Tata Group refers to: A) When he gave you a way to keep moving. B) When he showed you how to be a gentleman C) When he encouraged how to chase down passion and also when he taught you the value of money.
Some companies have found the occasion to organize contests such as Go Air and Oyo.

GoAir, for instance, is offering a free return ticket to those who share picture with their dads and tag the GoAir official twitter handle. 

Reliance Jio exhorts people to reconnect with the man who shaped your life.
Similarly, Oyo urged the twitterati to share #CuteDadStories and stand a chance to win an Oyo voucher worth Rs 4,000. 

Father's Day

