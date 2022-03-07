Farm And Processed Food Exports Rose 23% In April-January Of Current Fiscal

Agricultural, processed food products exports rose 23 per cent during April-January 2021-22

Agricultural and processed food products exports rose 23 per cent to $19.7 million during April-January 2021-22 against the corresponding period of last year, according to commerce ministry's data.

The exports had stood at $15.97 million during April-January period of 2020-21.

Rice export was the top forex earner at $7.7 million during the period under review, it said. Shipments of wheat increased to $1.74 million during the period.

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew over 13 per cent to $3.40 million during the ten-month period of the current fiscal year, the commerce ministry data said, adding fruits and vegetables outbound shipments were up 16 per cent to $1.20 million.

“We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with state governments while taking into consideration the objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018,” chairman of agricultural and processed food products export development authority (APEDA), M Angamuthu, said.