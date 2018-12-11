Falling Oil, Gas production A Concern: Oil Minister

Centre plans to invest $300 billion in oil and gas sector in coming decade, Mr Pradhan added.

NEW DELHI: The falling oil and gas production is a matter of concern, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, adding the government will soon set up a gas trading hub.

Crude oil production in October dropped 5 per cent from a year earlier to about 2.89 million tonnes, while natural gas output was down 0.4 per cent at 2.80 billion cubic metres, provisional data issued by the government showed last month.

The government also plans to invest $300 billion in the oil and gas sector in the coming decade, Pradhan added.

