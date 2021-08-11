Exxaro IPO Allotment Today. Check If You Have Received Any Shares

Exxaro Tiles IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 134.23 crore and offer for sale of Rs 26.86 crore

Exxaro Tiles is likely to announce the share allotment status today i.e. Wednesday i.e. August 11. The vitrified tiles' maker's Rs 161 crore IPO was subscribed 22.68 times, receiving bids for 25.96 crore shares as against 1.14 crore shares on offer. The IPO had comprised a fresh issue of Rs 134.23 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 26.86 crore, in the price band of Rs 118-120 per share.

Exxaro Tiles was incorporated in 2008. It manufactures vitrified tiles, including double charge vitrified tiles (double layer pigment) and glazed vitrified tiles made from ceramic materials such as quartz, clay and feldspar.

Here is how to check the IPO allotment status on registrar's website

Visit the registrar's website, Link Intime India

Click on 'Select company'

Click on 'Exxaro Tiles'

Enter either your PAN number, application number or client ID.

Enter captcha

Click on the 'submit' button

Go to the BSE website

Select 'Equity'

Select 'Exxaro Tiles'

Enter your application number and PAN

Click on 'Search' button