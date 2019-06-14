NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArt
LiveLatestHighlightsLive BlogMarketsMoneyTax CalculatorVideoMore

Exports Up 3.93% In May; Trade Deficit Widens To $15.36 Billion

Oil imports rose by 8.23 per cent to $12.44 billion and non-oil imports expanded by 2.9 per cent to $32.91 billion during the month under review.

Budget 2019 | | Updated: June 14, 2019 19:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Exports Up 3.93% In May; Trade Deficit Widens To $15.36 Billion

India's exports grew by 3.93 per cent to $30 billion in May on account of healthy growth in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals and engineering, according to a commerce ministry data released Friday.

Imports too rose by 4.31 per cent to $45.35 billion, widening the trade deficit to $15.36 billion in May.

The deficit, the difference between exports and imports, was $14.62 billion in May 2018.

Oil imports rose by 8.23 per cent to $12.44 billion and non-oil imports expanded by 2.9 per cent to $32.91 billion during the month under review.

Gold imports rose by 37.43 per cent to $4.78 billion.

Cumulatively, exports in April-May 2019-20 was up by 2.37 per cent to $56 billion. Imports rose by 4.39 per cent to $86.75 billion, registering a trade deficit of $30.69 billion.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Crude oilBudget - finance sector

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsMG Hector ReviewBlood Donor DayIndia vs PakistanLED TVTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................