Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed $300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21

Exports Rose 37% To $37.29 Billion In December 2021: Government Data

India's exports witnessed huge jump in December 2021

New Delhi:

India's exports in December 2021 rose 37 per cent on an annual basis to $37.29 billion, according to government data, with Commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeting that it was the "highest ever goods export in the history of India".

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed $300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data provided by the Commerce ministry.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Goyal said that the country's exports of goods will cross $400 billion this fiscal. 

