Exports Rose 37% To $37.29 Billion In December 2021: Government Data

India's exports witnessed huge jump in December 2021

India's exports in December 2021 rose 37 per cent on an annual basis to $37.29 billion, according to government data, with Commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeting that it was the "highest ever goods export in the history of India".

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed $300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data provided by the Commerce ministry.

Highest ever goods exports in the history of India in Dec'21!



💰Exports over $37 Billion

📈 37% jump over Dec'20



Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji is providing a boost to manufacturing sector for building an #AatmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/Uwxdll63Wz — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 3, 2022

Addressing a press conference, Mr Goyal said that the country's exports of goods will cross $400 billion this fiscal.