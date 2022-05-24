Exports Rise To $23.7 Billion During May

India's exports has risen in May 2022

Country's exports rose by 21.1 per cent to $23.7 billion during May 1-21, on account of healthy growth in various sectors, such as petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods, an official said.

During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24 per cent to $8.03 billion, the official added.

Petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods' exports during May 1-21 expanded by 81.1 per cent, about 17 per cent and about 44 per cent, respectively.

The total figure for May is likely to be realised by the Commerce Ministry in June.

In April, the exports rose by 30.7 per cent to $40.19 billion. Imports during the month grew by 30.97 per cent to $60.3 billion.