India's exports have risen during December 2021

Country's exports witnessed a 36.2 per cent jump to $23.82 billion between December 1 and 21, according to official data of the commerce ministry.

Exports, excluding petroleum, have increased by 28.08 per cent during the period under review.

"The value of export is $23.82 billion, up by 36.20 per cent over the same period of 2020-21 ($17.49 billion) and up by 27.70 per cent over the same period of 2019-20 ($18.65 billion)," the data said.