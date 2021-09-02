Exports Grew By 45% To Reach $33.14 Billion in August, Trade Deficit Widens

Exports witnessed a strong jump during August 2021

Country's exports witnessed a strong 45 per cent jump in August 2021 as they touched $33.14 billion compared to $22.83 billion of the corresponding period of last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

However the trade deficit widened in August 2021 and was $13.87 billion, whereas it was at $ 8.2 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

During the April to August period of the current fiscal, exports were at $163.67 billion, which was an astounding jump of 67 per cent over the corresponding period last year's figures of $98.05, according to the data.

Meanwhile imports in August 2021 also saw a rise to touch $47.01 billion, a growth of 51 per cent against the corresponding period of last year's $31.03 billion.

Similarly imports during April-August period of 2021-22 this fiscal rose by 81.75 per cent to touch $219.54 billion.