Exports Grew 34% In August 2021 To $52.2 Billion

Exports from India jumped by 34 per cent in August 2021

Country's overall exports in August 2021 touched $52.2 billion, showing a growth of 34 per cent over last year's corresponding period when it was $38.96 billion. However at the same time, imports in August 2021 also grew significantly as they stood at $58.5 billion, rising by 45 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, when they were at $40.29 billion.

For the April-August 20212 period, India's overall exports were around $256 billion, 44 per cent more than the exports which were recorded during the corresponding period of last year, when they had stood at $177.8 billion.

Imports for the April-August 2021 period also witnessed a huge growth of 64 per cent as they stood at $273 billion. During the corresponding period of last year, imports had stood at $166.5 billion.

Some of the commodities which showed growth in exports during August 2021 were petroleum products, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, cotton yarn and handloom products among others.