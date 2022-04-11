Pensioners Can Submit Life Certificate Digitally: All You Need To Know

Government has introduced a unique face recognition technology for submission of life certificates

The central government has introduced a unique face recognition technology for the submission of life certificates by pensioners. This technology helps pensioners submit life certificates from the convenience of their home. All pensioners are required to submit the certificates every year to continue receiving the pension.

The pensioners are mandated to give life certificates to their pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) like banks, post offices etc. to continue to receive their due pension. Earlier, the pensioners could generate digital life certificates by visiting citizen service centres or designated government offices or bank branches.

The technology introduced by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions will help around 68 lakh central government pensioners as well as those under the EPFO and state governments.

The face recognition technology has been developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

How to generate Digital Life Certificate

· Download the Jeevan Pramaan Face Application from the official website

· Click on Client Installation Document for Android Face App

· Submit all information and you will get an installation link on your registered mail

· Click on the link, received by mail, to install the app

· On the Operator Authentication screen provide your Aadhaar details, mobile number and email address.

· Click submit and enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

· Scan your face as an operator and after successful face recognition you will see a message on the screen saying ‘Client Registration Successful'.

· After operator authentication, a screen will appear for pension authentication.

· Now enter all personal details like name, pension type, sanctioning authority, PPO number, pension account number and accept the self-declaration along with the terms and conditions.

· Click on the confirmation message on the screen and scan your face.

· Click on "Guide Face Authentication" checkbox and click on 'Proceed'.

· The pensioners will get a message on the mobile number with a link to download the digital life certificate.